US-Born Workers Drop by 1.2M, Foreign Born Spike

Bureau of Labor statistics show that 1.2 million native-born workers lost their jobs last month while the number of foreign-born workers increased by 668,000 in August.

The number of employed U.S.-born workers in August fell to its lowest level since the beginning the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. Meanwhile, the increase of foreign-born workers from July to August represented the biggest jump in the past 10 years, according to the Daily Mail.

At the beginning of 2023, employed native-born workers numbered 130 million and increased steadily, peaking at 132.25 million in July. That number dropped to 131.03 million in August.

Though there's always a lull in native-born employment during the summer vacation months, according to Labor statistics, the drop in 2023 was more precipitous than in recent years — not counting COVID-19 year 2020.

According to the Daily Mail research:

July-August 2019 drop in U.S.-born workers: 700,000

July-August 2021 drop: 601,000

July-August 2022 drop: 324,000

July-August 2023 drop: 1.223 million

The spike of 668,000 foreign-born workers from July to August marked the largest jump in a decade, topping even the increase of 605,000 in the summer of 2020, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the Daily Mail reported that comparing the first years of President Joe Biden to those of former President Donald Trump, the foreign-born workforce has increased dramatically under Biden.

The foreign-born workforce expanded by 752,000 from August 2017-19 under Trump vs. 3.943 million from August 2021-23 under Biden.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics defines native born vs. foreign born this way: "The foreign born are those residing in the United States who were not U.S. citizens at birth. That is, they were born outside the United States or one of its outlying areas such as Puerto Rico or Guam, to parents neither of whom was a U.S. citizen.

"The native born are persons who were born in the United States or one of its outlying areas such as Puerto Rico or Guam or who were born abroad of at least one parent who was a U.S. citizen."





