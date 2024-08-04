Fmr Commerce Secretary Ross: Biden Stay at WH in Question

Former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross raised the question on Sunday that if President Joe Biden is not fit to run a campaign, he may not be fit to serve out his term at the White House, The Hill reported.

"If he's not well enough to run, how can he be well enough to stay in there as president?" Ross asked host John Catsimatidis of "The Cats Roundtable."

Noting the concern that Biden's fitness for office may be in question, Catsimatidis asked Ross who he believes is running the Oval Office.

"Clearly, it must be the staff people," Ross replied. "You saw and remember the press conferences. President Biden would occasionally say, 'Oh, my staff won't let me talk about that,' 'My staff doesn't like me saying this or that.'"

"So, clearly, the staff has been uniquely in control of a lot of activities, even before he announced he was not going to run."

In early July, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., sent subpoenas to three senior White House staff and aides. Comer said he sent subpoenas to first lady Jill Biden's top aide, Anthony Bernal; deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini; and senior adviser Ashley Williams to depose the people he claimed were "seeking to cover up President Biden's declining cognitive state."

Last month, the White House, in an effort to downplay the issue of Biden's health, sent out a letter to clarify why a neurologist specializing in Parkinson's disease had made multiple visits to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"Seeing patients at the White House is something that Dr. [Kevin] Cannard has been doing for a dozen years," Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, wrote regarding the neurologist.

"Dr. Cannard was chosen for this responsibility not because he is a movement disorder specialist, but because he is a highly trained and highly regarded neurologist here at Walter Reed and across the Military Health System, with a very wide expertise which makes him flexible to see a variety of patients and problems."