'Vacationer in Chief' Biden Took Off 577 Days

Former President Joe Biden took more vacation days than any other modern U.S. president, spending 39% of his time in office away from the White House, according to data compiled by the Republican National Committee, the New York Post reported.

Biden, 82, reportedly spent 577 of his 1,463 days in office on vacation, according to new data compiled by the RNC, according to the Post. That amounts to 39% of his presidency, surpassing every modern U.S. president in time away from official duties.

President Donald Trump took off only 381 days during his first term.

The average American worker, who receives 11 paid vacation days per year, would have to work 52 years to accumulate as much time off as Biden took during his four-year term, according to the Post. Including weekends off in addition to paid vacation days, it would take the average American worker almost 13 years to take off as much time as the former president took.

"Considering how awful his misguided policies were and the various crises they created, from the border to inflation, imagine the damage he would have done if he worked every day?" said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., according to the Post. "I'm not sure if we should be mad or thankful he worked so little."

Biden's vacation tally included time off during critical moments of his presidency. After pressure from fellow Democrats, Biden dropped his reelection bid on July 21 and then spent 43 of the next 70 days — 61% of that period — on vacation.

His time away from Washington far exceeded that of previous presidents.

George H.W. Bush, the previous "vacationer in chief," spent 37% of his time in office away from the White House, compared to Biden's 39%.

Other presidents, including Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, used 11% of their presidencies for personal time, while Jimmy Carter logged only 79 vacation days or 5% of his single term.

George W. Bush spent 1,020 days, or 35% of his two-term presidency, away from Washington, with a significant portion of that time at his Texas ranch.

Records show that Biden frequently retreated to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, before being replaced on the Democrat ticket by Vice President Kamala Harris. He also spent time at Camp David, California's Santa Ynez Valley wine country, and his Wilmington, Delaware, residence.

His vacations included a 23-day stretch away from Washington between Aug. 8 and Sept. 2, followed by trips to Nantucket in November and St. Croix, Virgin Islands, in December.

"Thanks to the mandate delivered by voters in November, Joe Biden and [former Vice President] Kamala Harris are now on a permanent vacation," said RNC Communications Director Zach Parkinson. "And thanks to President Trump, our country is back on track."