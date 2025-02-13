House Panel Report: China Espionage Surged Under Biden

There were more than 60 cases of espionage conducted by the Chinese Communist Party on U.S. soil during the Biden administration, according to a report released Wednesday by the House Homeland Security Committee.

The report, an updated "China Threat Snapshot," showed that from February 2021 to December 2024, more than 60 CCP-related espionage cases were documented across 20 states, including the transmission of sensitive military information, theft of trade secrets, use of transnational repression operations, and obstruction of justice.

The findings, first reported by The Daily Wire, stated that according to the FBI, roughly 80% of economic espionage prosecutions alleged conduct that would benefit China, and there was at least some connection to China in about 60% of all cases regarding the theft of trade secrets.

"The PRC [People's Republic of China] has gained significant ground in its information warfare on American soil over the past four years," Mark Green, R-Tenn., chair of the Homeland Security Committee, said in a news release. "If you think the U.S. military and our government are the only targets of the Chinese Communist Party, think again.

"The shadow of Beijing's malign influence falls upon American businesses, university campuses, and the critical infrastructure we rely on –– not to mention those on U.S. soil who dare to speak out against the CCP. Thankfully, the Trump administration has put Beijing on notice; the days of freely undermining our sovereignty are over."

During his Senate confirmation hearing last month, Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's pick for FBI director, reportedly emphasized the growing threat posed by China's intelligence operations and vowed to ramp up efforts to counter them, especially with safeguarding critical infrastructure and fighting illicit drug trafficking.

During the Biden administration, the Chinese floated a spy balloon in 2023 across the U.S. for several days before it was shot down in the Atlantic, and there were several reports that CCP-linked companies were buying farmland near U.S. military bases. Last year, a sophisticated Chinese intelligence group, Salt Typhoon, penetrated deep into at least nine U.S. telecommunications firms, and one of China's intelligence agencies hacked the Treasury Department, gaining access to the workstations of government employees and unclassified documents.

On Dec. 11, a Chinese national was arrested for flying a drone over Vandenberg Space Force Base near the central coast of California and taking photographs. Yinpiao Zhou, 39, was arrested at San Francisco International Airport before attempting to board a flight to China and charged with failure to register an aircraft not providing transportation and violation of national defense airspace, according to the Department of Justice.

On Dec. 18, a Chinese national, Chen Jinping, pleaded guilty to conspiring to act as an illegal agent for China in connection with opening and operating an undeclared overseas police station in lower Manhattan for the PRC's Ministry of Public Security.

"The People's Republic of China is more than just a distant geopolitical adversary; the Chinese Communist Party is working to undermine U.S. sovereignty in our own backyards," August Pfluger, R-Texas, chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence, said in the news release. "The extent of the CCP's foothold in our communities is startling."

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment.