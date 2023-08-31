Biden Will Head to Florida After Hurricane Idalia

In the aftermath of hurricane, now tropical storm, Idalia's impact on the state, President Joe Biden plans to journey to Florida on Saturday, a response aimed at assessing the situation and extending support.

"I am heading to Florida on Saturday morning," Biden remarked while making an unanticipated appearance at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Washington on Thursday, according to The Hill.

While at FEMA headquarters, Biden engaged with personnel, exchanging handshakes with individuals who rose from their workstations to welcome the chief executive.

People "need hope" during disasters, the president told the group.

Before he visited FEMA, Biden initiated a call to Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and maintained daily communication with the governor throughout the week, both in readiness for and during the course of Idalia, The Hill reported.

During his visit to the Sunshine State, the president will probably make a joint appearance with DeSantis, who is vying for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

The two leaders have a history of addressing natural disasters together, as they convened in person last year to survey the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

During his visit to FEMA, Biden urged Congress to authorize his appeal for $12 billion in funding to restore the disaster relief fund following the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia and the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

"Some of my colleagues, my former colleagues in the Senate ... think that this disaster relief money we're asking to continue to finish the job so far and have enough money to continue to work to save the American people — their lives, their homes, their well-being — is somehow, not needed," Biden said.

"We need this disaster relief met, and we need to do it in September; it can't wait," he added.

Originally scheduled to journey to Pennsylvania on Thursday, the president canceled his trip and instead visited FEMA in Washington. Consequently, he has rescheduled his visit to Pennsylvania for the upcoming week.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is in Florida and took part in a press conference alongside DeSantis earlier on Thursday.