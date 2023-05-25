×
Wray to Meet Comer Over Alleged Biden Pay-to-Play Document

By    |   Thursday, 25 May 2023 07:30 PM EDT

FBI Director Christopher Wray is set to meet with House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., after Comer threatened him with contempt proceedings for refusing to produce documents to the panel allegedly detailing a pay-to-play scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden, reports Fox News.

"I received word that the FBI director is committed to meet with me next week in Washington and we can discuss this," Comer said on Fox News on Wednesday night. "But nothing's going to change with respect to holding him in contempt of Congress if he doesn't turn over the document."

A whistleblower told Congress that the document shows then-Vice President Biden was involved in a criminal scheme with a foreign national. The form, FD-1023, dated June 30, 2020, said the foreign national paid $5 million to receive a desired policy outcome.

The bureau argues that the information in the document is from "confidential human" informants and must be kept private to protect sources who work with the agency. The FBI also said the information is "unverified" and that a "significant amount" is "already available" publicly.

"The FBI's mission is to protect the American people," the FBI said in a statement. "Releasing confidential source information could potentially jeopardize investigations and put lives at risk. The FBI remains committed to cooperating with Congress's oversight requests on this matter and others as we always have."

A spokesperson for Comer told the Washington Examiner it "shouldn't have taken the threat of holding FBI Director Wray in contempt for him to finally agree to a phone call that Chairman Comer and Senator [Charles] Grassley [R-Iowa] requested over a week ago.

"The FBI must produce the unclassified record by May 30, or the Oversight Committee will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings. The subpoenaed record is already two weeks past due."

