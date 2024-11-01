WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | elise stefanik | james comer | garbage | records act | transcript | press officials

Lawmakers Demand WH Fix 'Garbage' Call Transcript

By    |   Friday, 01 November 2024 08:31 PM EDT

Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and James Comer of Kentucky sent a letter Wednesday to White House counsel Edward Siskel, demanding "the White House issue a corrected transcript with the accurate words" of the call in which President Joe Biden referred to supporters of former President Donald Trump as "garbage."

On Tuesday, video surfaced of Biden saying to a group of supporters, "Donald Trump has no character. He doesn't give a damn about the Latino community.

"Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."

The controversy grew on Friday when The Associated Press obtained an internal email showing that White House press officials altered the official transcript of the call.

"Americans were rightfully insulted when President Biden, seeking to boost Ms. [Kamala] Harris's presidential campaign, referred to an enormous swath of the country as 'floating . . . garbage.' President Biden's vindictive words were unsurprising, given his previous statements regarding people who choose not to vote for his preferred candidate," the letter read.

Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference, and Comer, who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, wrote that the Biden White House may be in violation of the Presidential Records Act of 1978.

"White House staff cannot rewrite the words of the President of the United States to be more politically on message. ... We write to demand the White House retain and preserve all documents and internal communications regarding President Biden's statement and the release of the inaccurate transcript. We also demand that the White House issue a corrected transcript with the accurate words," the letter read.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Reps. Elise Stefanik and James Comer sent a letter to White House counsel, demanding "the White House issue a corrected transcript with the accurate words" of the call in which President Joe Biden referred to supporters of former President Donald Trump as "garbage."
joe biden, elise stefanik, james comer, garbage, records act, transcript, press officials
285
2024-31-01
Friday, 01 November 2024 08:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved