Sen. Marshall: Biden's 'Garbage' Slur Infuriated Voters

President Joe Biden's "garbage" comment has moved the needle in the election as it comes close to an end, Sen. Roger Marshall said on Newsmax Friday.

"I think the cake is pretty well baked, and the emphasis is getting people out to vote," the Kansas Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

But to people who were potentially not going to vote, Biden's comment referring to supporters of former President Donald Trump as "garbage," which he and the White House have attempted to clarify, has infuriated people, said Marshall.

"That comment was so infuriating," he said. "It goes back to this egotistical Democrat Party of today saying that people who don't live on the coast, we cling to God and our religion and our Bibles, that we're deplorables."

And now, he said, "We're trash."

"At least they could have called us recyclable trash," Marshall said. "But I think that's what's really going to move the needle as people get out to vote today."

Marshall also discussed Trump's $3 billion lawsuit against CBS News, which he has accused of election interference over changes made in an interview with Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

"This is the next chapter on why don't Americans trust their federal government anymore," Marshall said. "We see our jobs numbers again, were doctored as well, and we got a very horrible jobs report today."

But at the end of the day, Midwesterners are concerned that their values are under attack, said Marshall.

"Lying and deceit is the opposite of the values that we were raised on," he said. "We were raised on values like faith and family and country."

But Harris "thinks that boys should compete in girls' sports, that we should be paying for transgender surgeries," said Marshall.

