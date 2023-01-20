White House Says Biden Takes Classified Docs Seriously, But Won't Comment Further

The White House on Friday insisted that President Joe Biden takes classified documents "seriously" and sidestepped questions about what he meant when he said he had "no regrets" about his handling of sensitive material.

"I'm not going to comment further from what the president had said yesterday. He laid out his thoughts of whatever question he was asked," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a reporter when asked about Biden's "no regrets" comment.

"I'm not going to get into specifics or I'm not going to go beyond what the president has said but I will reiterate from here and basically what he said to all of you many times at this point that he does indeed take classified information seriously, he does indeed take classified documents seriously. I'm just not going to go beyond that. I would refer you to the White House Counsel's office for any specifics on the president's comments or how the process is moving forward."

Biden on Thursday told reporters he was cooperating with investigators and that he had "no regrets" about the way he and his team have handled the discovery of classified documents from his time as vice president at his personal residence and think tank office.

"We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place," Biden told reporters while visiting storm-ravaged parts of California. "We immediately turned them over to the [National] Archives and the Justice Department. We're fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly."

He added: "I think you're going to find there's nothing there. I have no regrets."

Jean-Pierre refused to comment on additional follow-up questions, letting "the president's words stand for itself."

She also refused to answer questions about the process surrounding the handling of classified documents.

"I am going to be prudent; I am going to be consistent here. I am not going to comment on the ongoing legal process from here. I will just let the president's words stand for itself," she said.

"I am going to refer you to the White House counsel office. My colleagues there will be happy to engage with you and listen to your question and answer it the best that they can."