Alina Habba to Newsmax: Transparency Lacking on Biden Documents

There isn't much transparency coming out of the Biden administration over the documents that were found at the Penn Biden Center and his Wilmington, Delaware, home, and the public is learning about the items in a much different way than what was seen with former President Donald Trump, Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"There are no bells and whistles," Habba said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Anybody really surprised?

The "most concerning thing," Habba said, is that the White House knew about the first reported set, found at the D.C. Penn Biden Center, a week before the Nov. 2 midterm elections but they "failed to bring it up, and then they only brought it up when they got caught effectively by the press."

But, she continued, they're supposed to be transparent. That's the Biden way. I don't see much transparency coming out of this administration."

The documents also date back to when Biden was vice president under former President Barack Obama, which makes it "far more egregious" that he had the items for several years, said Habba.

There were documents in the files from China, Ukraine, and Iran, which have "some very sketchy ties" with Hunter Biden, she added, but "nobody has done anything."

Hunter Biden was also renting a one-bedroom apartment at the president's Delaware home at the time when the documents were there, and paying a reported $50,000 a month, and that is also suspicious, said Habba.

"I can tell you it doesn't look good. It was really a bad play by the Democrats," she said.

Habba also ridiculed the administration for claiming that there were no visitor logs from the Delaware home, even though at one time, Biden's press secretary said he could work from anywhere.

"I can't believe they're trying to draw a parallel between Joe Biden and the COVID era of working from home," she said. "You are a sitting president. You are not an admin at some major company. He should be in the White House … it's unbelievable what they're doing here. There are no logs. There is absolutely White House work being done out of that home and that should be monitored."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!