Sen. Rick Scott: If Ballroom 'All Funded,' Why Spend Tax Dollars?

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., raised concerns about a Republican-backed proposal that could steer up to $400 million in taxpayer dollars toward building a new ballroom at the White House, warning that Washington should focus on reining in spending as the nation's debt climbs to historic levels.

In comments to NBC News on Monday, Scott said he sees no justification for using taxpayer dollars on the project, especially if private financing is available.

"I don't know why you would do it" with taxpayer money "if it's all funded," Scott told NBC News.

"We have $39 trillion in debt," he said. "Maybe we ought to stop spending money."

The plan under discussion would fund a roughly 90,000-square-foot ballroom intended to replace the East Wing. President Donald Trump previously suggested the project could be supported through private donations, but some lawmakers are now pushing for federal involvement.

Leading that effort is Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., along with Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Eric Schmitt, R-Mo. Their proposal would authorize federal funding for the ballroom, as well as an underground military component and an expanded Secret Service presence designed for emergency scenarios.

Supporters of the measure argue the cost could be offset through revenue streams such as national park user fees and customs fees. Graham said that taxpayer dollars would go toward structural and security features, while private donors could contribute to finishing touches.

"Underneath it will be a lot of military stuff," Graham said Monday at a press conference. "There will be a Secret Service annex, and we pay for it by offsetting it with customs fees."

"Private donations can be used, but I think they should be used for buying [fine] china and stuff like that," he added.

Graham also said he discussed the idea with Trump over the weekend and indicated the White House is supportive.

Momentum behind the proposal intensified following an assassination attempt at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

A man carrying both a shotgun and a handgun attempted to force his way into the event at the Washington Hilton, where Trump, Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Cabinet officials were attending. Secret Service agents stopped the suspect near the ballroom entrance.

Graham argued the episode highlights the need for a secure event space at the White House.

"A meeting space that is secured on the White House grounds that would allow people to do what they did at the Hilton hotel is necessary," he said. "I'm convinced that had there been a presidential ballroom adjacent to the White House, the guy would have never gotten in."

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, has been charged with the attempted assassination of Trump, as well as transporting a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

He appeared in federal court on Monday and reportedly did not enter a plea.