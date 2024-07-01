Biden Campaign Fundraising off Immunity Decision

President Joe Biden is seeking to capitalize on the Supreme Court’s decision Monday on presidential immunity that favored Donald Trump to raise money for his reelection campaign.

In a fundraising email sent a few hours after the immunity ruling, NBC News reported the Biden campaign wrote to supporters: "If Trump wins again, he'll be even more dangerous and unhinged because he knows the courts won’t hold him back."

The email encouraged recipients to donate, providing links to do so.

The campaign wrote that the "Supreme Court just granted Donald Trump breathtaking immunity from prosecution. We cannot overstate how unprecedented this ruling is.

"One of the dissenting opinions states if the president '[o]rders the Navy's Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival' they will be 'Immune' — quoting Justice Sonia Sotomayor's dissent."

Trump legal spokeswoman Alina Habba told Newsmax on Monday that fears expressed in Sotomayor's dissent somewhat mirror the ways the Biden administration and Democrats have been politically persecuting the former president.

"They say they're afraid of people using their absolute powers for the wrong reasons," Habba said. "Well, that's what the Biden administration has done.

"And thank you, the Supreme Court, for stepping in and saying, You don't get to do that. There are protections for the president of the United States. We have seen a demise of it for the past three years, frankly," she continued.

"And I'm really thrilled today because I feel like this will restore some confidence to every American — not just Republicans, not Trump supporters, but American supporters and people that believe in our country and our Constitution and the way our republic is supposed to be run."