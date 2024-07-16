WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: joe biden | campaign | election | drop out | resign

Democrats Reignite Calls for Biden to Drop Out

Tuesday, 16 July 2024 03:55 PM EDT

Following a brief reprieve as the nation focused on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, congressional Democrats have revived calls for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, Axios reported.

"People are back to being angry at Biden and a push to sign on to this letter is going around.  The 'replace Biden' movement is back," a source told the outlet.

On Saturday, Trump survived an assassination attempt by mere centimeters when a bullet pierced his ear after a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man shot at the president, according to the FBI.

The world and the Democrats paused to reflect, and for a moment it seemed the continuous calls for Biden to step aside had ended. That moment was short-lived however, as a letter has begun circulating the halls of Congress among Democrats seeking an alternative to Biden.

Many Democrats are not pleased with the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) plan to move forward with a virtual roll call to nominate Biden weeks before their national convention.

"We respectfully but emphatically request that you cancel any plans for an accelerated 'virtual roll call' and further refrain from any extraordinary procedures that could be perceived as curtailing legitimate debate," reads the letter.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., who drafted the letter, told The New York Times, "To try to squelch debate and jam this through is a power play of the highest order. That kind of heavy-handed move is not going to go over well with a lot of people."

He told Axios, "I just think it's a terrible idea for the DNC to do this, I just think people see right through it, and at a time when we have this huge enthusiasm gap with the Republicans, to do a stunt like this is just going to make it worse."

Democrat Reps. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania and Mike Quiqley of Illinois indicated to Axios that they plan on signing the letter.

Tuesday, 16 July 2024 03:55 PM
