Biden Campaign Touts $50M Ad Buy, Robust Travel Schedule

It appears to be damn the torpedoes, full-steam ahead for Joe Biden's reelection campaign, which announced Friday a $50 million advertising blitz and an aggressive travel schedule for the beleaguered president, who is facing calls to withdraw from the race.

The campaign is seeking to shift attention away from Biden's widely panned debate performance against former President Donald Trump on June 27, which raised concerns about the president's declining cognitive state and led to many high-profile Democrat donors and liberal media outlets pressuring him to step aside.

The ad blitz includes what the campaign is calling "strategic investments" during events likely to draw a large swath of voters, such as the Republican National Convention, which begins July 15 in Milwaukee, and the Paris Olympics, which begin July 26, CNN reported.

The strategy is to attract voters in battleground states and include TV, radio, and digital ads that the campaign said will focus on abortion, the economy, and democracy, signaling the campaign's efforts to reach voters through conventional methods. The campaign said it's looking to "capitalize on pivotal high viewership and political diverse audiences," pointing to "The Bachelorette" season premiere and the Olympics' popularity with younger Americans, CNN reported.

As part of the aggressive travel schedule for Biden, 81, the oldest serving president in U.S. history, the Washington Examiner reported the campaign said he, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and first gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to every battleground state. He "can also be expected to engage in frequent off-the-cuff moments over the course of the month, as he has consistently throughout this campaign," the campaign said.

Biden made a campaign stop in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday and was scheduled to be interviewed by ABC News anchor and former Democrat operative George Stephanopoulos, which is set to air Friday night. He is expected to be in Pennsylvania on Sunday.