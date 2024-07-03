WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Campaign to Staff: Race Remains Close

Wednesday, 03 July 2024 11:03 AM EDT

Internal polling shows the Biden-Trump race remains tight despite President Joe Biden's debate performance, according to the president's reelection campaign.

Battleground state tracking polls before and after the debate show that Biden dropped by just half a percentage point, after the debate, campaign officials Jen O'Malley Dillon and Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in an all-staff memo sent Wednesday morning, reports Politico.

Before the debate, Biden and former President Donald Trump were tied, according to the tracking polls, by 43% to 43%. After the debate, Biden dropped to 42%, with Trump's vote share being bumped by 0.2 percentage points.

The memo notes that a poll from The New York Times/Siena College, widely expected Wednesday, is "likely to show a slightly larger swing in the race."

Politico reports that The Times and Siena College have not yet publicly acknowledged that the rumored poll is coming, but Democrat circles have been talking about it since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a CBS News poll Wednesday shows Trump with a three-point battleground states lead and a two-point lead nationally.

"We are going to see a few polls come out today and we want you all to hear from us on what we know internally and what we expect to come externally," the memo said. "Polls are a snapshot in time and we should all expect them to continue to fluctuate — it will take a few weeks, not a few days, to get a full picture of the race."

An all-staff call is also scheduled for noon Wednesday, and like the memo is being seen as another effort to calm fears about the state of the race as calls continue for the president to step out of the race.

Sandy Fitzgerald 

Wednesday, 03 July 2024 11:03 AM
