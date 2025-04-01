Sen. Jim Justice: DOGE Mowed 'Past the Lawn'

One new Republican U.S. senator says Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency probably have mowed "past the fence" a bit with some of their government cuts.

While supporting DOGE's efforts overall, Sen. Jim Justice, R-W. Va., said the group's reduction in federal spending has gone too far at times, Axios reported.

"It is impossible to not mow past the fence in some areas," said Justice, a former Democrat who won former Sen. Joe Manchin's seat in November.

"You're going to have to adjust."

Justice told Axios he backs Musk and DOGE because he wants to see a balanced federal budget. However, with 28% of West Virginians covered by Medicaid and CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program), the senator is "concerned" about cuts in those areas.

The former governor said he supports work requirements, but he wants more information on other proposals that could limit Medicaid expansion. As for GLP-1 weight loss drugs, Justice isn't sure whether they should be covered by Medicaid, something he has previously supported.

"Get rid of the waste. Keep something close to a flat budget. Don't cut into the bone," Justice told Axios.

As West Virginia governor, Justice promoted tax cuts and economic development, approving policies such as the state's 2022 abortion ban with little public fanfare.

Justice sits on four committees: Energy and Natural Resources; Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; and Aging, the Examiner reported.

He uses an electric mobility scooter around the Senate, and relies on a private jet to commute daily to Washington, D.C, from his West Virginia home.

The former governor has also discussed Manchin.

"I always felt like that Joe wanted something for himself ... whether it be prestige or whatever," Justice told Axios. "And I have a real problem with that.

"There's nothing Fancy Dan about me. I don't want a thing."

During his first three months on the hill, Justice, a high school girls basketball coach, has become friends with Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, former Auburn football coach.

"He always teases all the time about 'we're the best two coaches in the whole Senate,'" said Justice, whose friends in the chamber also include Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.