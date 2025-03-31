Rep. Estes: GOP Not Cutting Social Security

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., is dismissing claims by Democrats that the Department of Government Efficiency wants to cut Social Security.

In an interview with Fox Business on Monday, Estes was responding to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., who said Republicans want to make it harder for people to access their Social Security benefits while the GOP keeps giving tax cuts to billionaires.

Estes, the chair of a Social Security subcommittee, said his panel and DOGE, which is overseen by tech mogul Elon Musk, are looking at how to eliminate waste and possible fraudulant Social Security payments to illegal immigrants.

"Every dollar we save on waste and improper payments is a dollar that's available to pay legitimate beneficiaries," Estes said. "We want to make sure that happens and that legitimate beneficiaries get their money. Anybody that says Republicans are trying to cut Social Security, they're just not telling the truth."

Estes said earlier this month on Newsmax he wants to make the Social Security Administration run more efficiently.

"My first goal is to make sure that we have good operational efficiencies — that the processes work — that when somebody retires, they're able to get enrolled; if, unfortunately, their spouse dies, they're able to get the survivor benefits; if they're disabled, that they're able to get those benefits," Estes said. "We want to make sure the agency works well."