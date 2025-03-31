WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: retirees | doge | ron estes | social security | elon musk | patty murray

Rep. Estes: GOP Not Cutting Social Security

By    |   Monday, 31 March 2025 02:47 PM EDT

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., is dismissing claims by Democrats that the Department of Government Efficiency wants to cut Social Security.

In an interview with Fox Business on Monday, Estes was responding to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., who said Republicans want to make it harder for people to access their Social Security benefits while the GOP keeps giving tax cuts to billionaires.

Estes, the chair of a Social Security subcommittee, said his panel and DOGE, which is overseen by tech mogul Elon Musk, are looking at how to eliminate waste and possible fraudulant Social Security payments to illegal immigrants.

"Every dollar we save on waste and improper payments is a dollar that's available to pay legitimate beneficiaries," Estes said. "We want to make sure that happens and that legitimate beneficiaries get their money. Anybody that says Republicans are trying to cut Social Security, they're just not telling the truth."

Estes said earlier this month on Newsmax he wants to make the Social Security Administration run more efficiently.

"My first goal is to make sure that we have good operational efficiencies — that the processes work — that when somebody retires, they're able to get enrolled; if, unfortunately, their spouse dies, they're able to get the survivor benefits; if they're disabled, that they're able to get those benefits," Estes said. "We want to make sure the agency works well."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., is dismissing claims by Democrats that the Department of Government Efficiency wants to cut Social Security.
retirees, doge, ron estes, social security, elon musk, patty murray
225
2025-47-31
Monday, 31 March 2025 02:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved