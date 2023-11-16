BitChute Calls on Rep. Jordan to Investigate Parler 'Deplatforming'

BitChute, a video-hosting and social media platform, is calling on Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to investigate "the deplatforming of Parler," another social media website popular with conservatives, as part of his House panel on government weaponization.

In a letter to Jordan, BitChute's Chief Policy Officer and former Parler Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff wrote that Parler, "was likely deplatformed via the same sort of coordinated efforts" that were alleged in the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government's recent report on the "Censorship-Industrial Complex."

Peikoff adds, "Perhaps your focus on the 2020 election caused you to overlook the contemporaneous deplatforming of millions of 'everyday Americans of all political affiliations' in one fell swoop."

She continued, "Or perhaps Parler going quietly down the memory hole — and along with it the indispensable role of competition on a free market in solving all human problems — is better for legislative consensus?"

Peikoff ends the letter with a call for Jordan and the rest of the committee to review information in "the Twitter Files and include the deplatforming of Parler in the scope of your investigation."