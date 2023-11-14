Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Decision on Biden Impeachment Early Next Year

House Republicans could gather as soon as January to consider articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

As chair of the Judiciary Committee, Jordan has been working with James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the Committee on Oversight and Responsibility, and Jason Smith, R-Mo., chair of the Ways and Means Committee in investigating alleged criminal conduct by Biden and his family.

"We've got a number of interviews and depositions we have to do this month and next month, and then I think in early next year, January of next year, we [will] make a decision based on the facts and evidence," Jordan told "Greg Kelly Reports." "Do we actually have articles of impeachment that should be filed, and do we move forward with impeachment?"

Jordan said House Republicans are making sure the steps they are taking are far removed from the rushed efforts of Democrats to twice impeach former President Donald Trump.

"Unlike the Democrats four years ago, this will be driven by the facts and the evidence," Jordan said.

Jordan said everything stems from the work Biden's son Hunter Biden did while on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Ltd. He said it's a story as old as time. A politician takes certain actions to benefit his family, and then there is an effort to sweep it under the rug.

"When you look at Burisma, there are four key facts. Hunter Biden is put on the Board of Burisma, fact No. 1. Fact No. 2, he's not qualified to be on the board – he told us himself in an ABC interview. He said he got the job because of his last name. Fact No. 3, the Burisma executives asked Hunter Biden, can you weigh in? Can you help us? We're under a lot of pressure from the prosecutor in Ukraine. Can you help us?

"Immediately after getting that request, Hunter Biden gets on the phone, calls his dad. Fact No. 4, Joe Biden goes to Ukraine and says, I will hold up American tax dollars – won't send them, even though it's been approved – I'm going to hold that up until you fire the prosecutor and relieve this pressure that Burisma was under. That's exactly what they went after President Trump for; turned out, it wasn't true with President Trump, but it sure looks like it's accurate when you look at Joe Biden and how that benefited his family."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com