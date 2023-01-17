Jordan: House Subpanel to Probe Treatment of Jan. 6 Defendants

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said his panel’s new subcommittee will investigate reports of "disparate treatment" of defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

House Republicans announced earlier this month that they would launch a subcommittee to investigate the "weaponization of the federal government" with a focus on law enforcement agencies.

Jordan said in a radio interview Monday that several potential whistleblowers have approached GOP legislators with allegations of "disparate treatment" but added it "can be an ordeal" getting them to testify.

"The only concern would be that when you try to get someone who's currently incarcerated to come testify, that can be an ordeal, but we will certainly look at that," he said.

"But this is something that we're definitely going to look at."

Jordan added that protesters who "attack over 100 churches and crisis pregnancy centers" are treated differently from those who protest outside abortion clinics.

"So that is certainly a theme that we think is important to explore in the work of the subcommittee and frankly, the full committee," Jordan said.

The congressman previously told Fox News Sunday that "we have a duty to get into these agencies and look at how they have been weaponized to go against the very people they're supposed to represent, how they have infringed on First Amendment liberties of the American people. And we're going to do that. We're going to do it in a way that's consistent with the Constitution. But we're going to do it vigorously. We're going to do it aggressively. Because that's our job."