House Judiciary Chair Jordan to Continue Border Probe

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Friday announced plans to continue investigating the Biden administration's border policies.

"This letter serves as a formal request to preserve all existing and future records and materials related to the Biden-Harris Administration's enforcement of federal immigration law," Jordan wrote in letters sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said in a statement: "This Justice Department follows the law, including our legal obligations regarding the preservation of records, and we will continue to do so."

Jordan previously led an investigation into Mayorkas that led to the House voting to impeach the secretary, but the Senate declined to hold a trial.