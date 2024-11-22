WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jim jordan | border investigation | mayorkas | doj

House Judiciary Chair Jordan to Continue Border Probe

By    |   Friday, 22 November 2024 04:08 PM EST

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Friday announced plans to continue investigating the Biden administration's border policies.

"This letter serves as a formal request to preserve all existing and future records and materials related to the Biden-Harris Administration's enforcement of federal immigration law," Jordan wrote in letters sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said in a statement: "This Justice Department follows the law, including our legal obligations regarding the preservation of records, and we will continue to do so."

Jordan previously led an investigation into Mayorkas that led to the House voting to impeach the secretary, but the Senate declined to hold a trial.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Friday announced plans to continue investigating the Biden administration's border policies.
jim jordan, border investigation, mayorkas, doj
119
2024-08-22
Friday, 22 November 2024 04:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved