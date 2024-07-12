WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Himes Joins Fellow Dems in Calling On Biden to Quit Race

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 10:28 AM EDT

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes has joined other Democrat lawmakers in calling for President Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign.

"Joe Biden's record of public service is unrivaled. His accomplishments are immense. His legacy as a great president is secure," Himes posted Thursday night on X.

"He must not risk that legacy, those accomplishments and American democracy to soldier on in the face of the horrors promised by Donald Trump."

Himes' comment was on a post in which he shared a more detailed statement saying, "I hope President Biden will step away from the presidential campaign" because he no longer is "the strongest candidate possible" to stop the former president.

Himes joined Reps. Scott Peters, D-Calif., and Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., in calling for Biden to step aside minutes after the president concluded his highly anticipated hour-long press conference Thursday night.

The lawmakers joined 13 fellow House Democrats and one Senate Democrat, Vermont's Peter Welch, who have urged Biden to step aside.

Biden's status as the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee has been an issue since his disastrous June 27 debate performance against Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

