Jill Biden's Help Off Stage Raises Questions About President

By taking President Joe Biden by the hand to lead him off the debate stage after his disastrous performance Thursday night, first lady Jill Biden raised a whole new set of questions about his fitness to seek four more years in office.

"Who is the Commander in Chief?" Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, wrote on X, sharing a clip of the first lady helping her husband navigate a short set of stairs from the debate stage after he finished squaring off with former President Donald Trump, reports The New York Post.

Tech entrepreneur Steve Kirsch, also commenting on the assist, said that "you didn't have to watch the debate. This says it all," and another X user called the scene the "nail in the coffin" for Biden's hopes of being reelected.

Biden, 81, spoke hoarsely, while repeatedly freezing and misspeaking against Trump, who at 78 is three years younger than him.

His performance stoked concern among Democrats and liberal pundits alike, with CNN's John King saying while opening the debate's post-event coverage that there is a "a deep, a wide, and a very aggressive panic in the Democratic Party."

But after the debate, the Bidens headed to an Atlanta watch party, where Jill Biden assured her husband about his performance, drawing cheers from the crowd.

"Joe, you did such a good job," she said, as shown in a video clip on X that has drawn more than 6 million views and several comments jeering her words.

"You answered every question," she said to him. "You knew all the facts. And let me ask the crowd: What did Trump do? Lie!"