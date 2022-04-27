Psaki Evades Reporter's Question About Hunter Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said little on Wednesday when a reporter pressed her on whether President Joe Biden has spoken to his son Hunter's business partners.

According to Mediaite, Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich asked Psaki on Tuesday if Biden would maintain he ''never spoke with his son about his business dealings'' despite published reports that indicate otherwise.

Heinrich did not point to any specific reporting. The New York Post reported in 2020, however, that Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski claimed he dealt directly with Joe Biden.

The Post reported on Tuesday that House Republicans want to speak with a Hunter Biden associate named Eric Schwerin, as they believe he may have documents that would prove Biden was involved in his son's business affairs.

''We expect Eric Schwerin to provide us with answers to our questions,'' a House Republican told the news outlet. ''If Americans entrust Republicans with the majority in 2023, we will use tools at our disposal to ensure we get to the truth about whether Joe Biden has financially benefited and helped facilitate Hunter Biden's business dealings.''

On Tuesday, Psaki said Biden's position remains unchanged and that ended the dialogue, but Heinrich pressed the matter on Wednesday, according to Mediaite.

''We've heard the president say over and over again that he has never spoken to his son about his business dealings,'' Heinrich reportedly said. ''Has he ever spoken to his son's business partners about his son's business dealings?''

''Again, nothing has changed about what I said yesterday, the president does not get involved in the business dealings of his son,'' Psaki responded.

''Even through his son's business partners?'' Heinrich continued.

''Nothing has changed since what I said yesterday,'' Psaki said.

Heinrich then said Psaki never answered her question from Tuesday, which led the press secretary to purse her lips briefly and answer, ''He's not involved in his son's business dealings.''