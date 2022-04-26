Musk Slams Twitter's Top Lawyer for Banning Hunter Laptop Stories

Elon Musk on Tuesday criticized Twitter's top lawyer for banning stories on Hunter Biden's laptop after it was reported that she cried when talking to staffers after the deal had been completed and Musk had bought the social media platform on Monday.

"Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate," Musk replied to a tweet that featured a screengrab from a Monday Politico story: "Twitter’s top lawyer reassures staff, cries during meeting about Musk takeover."

Vijaya Gadde, who had been key in negotiating the transfer of the company to Musk, has struck fear in many on the left that she will allow former President Donald Trump to return to the platform and will bring back people Twitter has banned over speech issues.

Musk has called himself a "free speech absolutist."

Gadde, known as Twitter's "moral authority," has been in charge of much of that mission, including patrolling "misinformation." It was she who was key to the decision to suspend the New York Post's account when it reported on Hunter Biden's laptop just ahead of the 2020 election, the Daily Mail reports.

The laptop story was labeled "misinformation" by mainstream media outlets and social media, but has since been verified by those same outlets as true.

Musk's criticism indicates the types of changes in store at Twitter once the deal is finalized in six months, and Gadde's future there is likely unwelcome by the new owner. But she likely would not feel comfortable staying in the new atmosphere regardless.