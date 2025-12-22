Epstein Survivors Slam DOJ Over Unreleased Files

More than a dozen survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are calling on Congress to hold the Justice Department accountable, accusing the agency of violating federal law by failing to release all Epstein-related files and mishandling sensitive victim information.

In a letter sent to lawmakers Monday, 18 survivors said the DOJ missed a Dec. 19 deadline mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act and released only a fraction of the records required under the law.

They also accused the department of applying sweeping redactions without explanation while simultaneously failing to protect some victims' identities.

"This law, enacted by a nearly unanimous vote in the House and unanimously in the Senate, and signed by the President, was clear," the survivors wrote.

"It afforded no permission for delayed disclosure."

The survivors said the limited batch of documents released last Friday fell far short of what Congress ordered.

They noted that no financial records were included and that a 119-page set of grand jury materials — released only after approval from a federal judge — was entirely blacked out.

"What we received was riddled with abnormal and extreme redactions with no explanation," the letter stated.

"At the same time, numerous victim identities were left unredacted, causing real and immediate harm."

The group said they were told hundreds of thousands of pages of records remain unreleased, calling the DOJ's actions "clear-cut violations of an unambiguous law."

The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the Justice Department to release all records tied to its Epstein investigation, while allowing redactions to protect victims, private individuals, and sensitive information.

Survivors argue the DOJ has ignored both the disclosure requirement and the victim-protection mandate.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said additional documents would be released in the coming weeks but did not explain why the deadline was missed.

He defended the department's handling of the records, saying releasing sensitive information improperly would have caused greater harm.

"Imagine if we had released tons of information around victims," Blanche said. "That would be the true crime."

Survivors strongly disputed that claim, saying the DOJ failed to communicate with them about what information was withheld, why documents were delayed, or how victims could locate records related to their own cases.

They also criticized the released files as difficult or "impossible" to search and said repeated requests for copies or clarification went unanswered.

"There has been no communication with survivors or our representatives," the letter said.

Blanche said the department has responded to concerns raised by victims' advocates and removed certain images when flagged.

One photo of President Donald Trump was initially removed from the released files before later being restored, raising questions about selective withholding.

Blanche said the image was temporarily pulled over concerns about identifying women pictured alongside Trump.

The survivors urged Congress to intervene, calling for hearings, formal demands for compliance, and potential legal action.

"We call upon Congress to stand up for the rule of law," they wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced a resolution Monday urging the Senate to pursue legal action against the Trump administration over the redactions and delays.