Bill Clinton Spokesman Accuses DOJ of Cover-Up

A spokesman for former President Bill Clinton accused the Department of Justice of shielding undisclosed information related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, arguing that recent disclosures fall far short of what federal law requires and raise questions about who is being protected.

In a statement released Monday, Angel Urena cited the Epstein Files Transparency Act, saying it "imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves."

According to Clinton spokesman, the DOJ's actions suggest the opposite of transparency.

"However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected," Urena said.

"We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection."

The statement challenges the DOJ's handling of material tied to Epstein, the late financier whose sex trafficking case has long fueled public suspicion over powerful figures who may have been connected to him.

While Clinton has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has not been charged in connection with Epstein, the former president's name has appeared in past reporting and court filings, often without allegations of criminal conduct.

Urena called on President Donald Trump to intervene, urging him to direct Attorney General Pam Bondi to "immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton."

The demand extends to all records subject to disclosure under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, including "grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings" from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

The statement warns that continued withholding of records would reinforce suspicions that the DOJ is selectively releasing information to create implication rather than clarity.

"Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion the Department of Justice's actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation," Urena said.

He added that such insinuations would be particularly troubling, given that Clinton, according to the statement, has been "repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years, under Presidents and Attorneys General of both parties."