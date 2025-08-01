Vance: Dems Haven't Learned Lesson With Sweeney Ad Meltdown

Vice President JD Vance skewered Democrats and liberals outraged by actress Sydney Sweeney's advertisements for American Eagle blue jeans, saying they haven't learned anything from losing elections after expressing an open "hostility to basic American life."

Progressives as well as the mainstream media have hyperventilated over the ads — which have a tagline of "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" — because of alleged undertones of racism, eugenics, and Nazi propaganda.

In one ad, the Emmy-nominated blond actress wears a full denim outfit while standing next to a billboard that reads, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes." She crosses out "genes" and replaces it with "jeans," drawing attention to the brand's focus on denim.

"My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi," Vance joked Friday on the "Ruthless Podcast," according to the Daily Caller. "That appears to be their actual strategy."

He added, "It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though, which is that you have a normal, All-American beautiful girl doing a normal jeans ad. They're trying to sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing, and it's like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?"

Vance said he thought Democrats would be "less crazy" after losing the White House and Senate last year.

"The lesson apparently taken is: We're gonna attack people as Nazis for thinking that Sydney Sweeney is beautiful," he said. "Great strategy guys, that's how you're gonna win the midterms. Especially young, American men."

Vance said Democrats' chances of winning elections has dropped significantly because of their open "hostility to basic American life." A Wall Street Journal poll released July 25 found 63% of voters held an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party — the highest share in Journal polling dating to 1990. The figure also was 30 percentage points higher than the 33% who held a favorable view.