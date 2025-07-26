WSJ Poll: Dems' Rating Lowest in 35 Years

The Wall Street Journal reported that Democrats have fallen to a low rating from American voters that hasn't been seen in 35 years, based on its latest poll.

The Journal's poll showed 63% of responding voters look unfavorably at the Democratic Party. That's the highest unfavorable rating in a Journal poll since 1990.

The unfavorable rating is 30 points higher than the 33% responding to the poll who saw the Democrats with a favorable view.

According to the Journal, voters see the GOP as being better at handling most of the issues that typically decide elections.

The view of Democrats is in sharp contrast to respondents' views of both President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. They're seen more unfavorably than favorably by 7 points and 11 points, respectively.

The poll shows only 8% of voters have a "very" favorable view of Democrats, while 19% respond "very favorably" to Republicans.

The Journal said even though voters are indicating a level of disapproval of Trump's economic policies, inflation, and tariffs, voters trust GOP lawmakers more than Democrats to handle those issues.

The poll showed healthcare and vaccine policy are the only two issues voters would prefer to have Democrats handle.

Democrat pollster John Anzalone worked on the Journal survey. He responded to the numbers and said, "The Democratic brand is so bad that they don't have the credibility to be a critic of Trump or the Republican Party."

He added that Democrats have a lot of work ahead.

"Until they reconnect with real voters and working people on who they're for and what their economic message is, they're going to have problems."

The performance rating by voters for Trump is at 46% with 52% looking unfavorably at his work. However, that is higher than the 40% approval rating he had at this point of his first term in the White House.

Republican pollster Bill McInturff told the Journal, "We were already watching the tide moving out for the Republican Party by this point in 2017, and that's not where we are today."

That, he said, is cause for a smile.

"That's worth jumping up and down and trying to explain: how much more competitive Trump and the Republicans are today than in 2017."

The Journal's survey of 1,500 registered voters was conducted July 16-20. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.