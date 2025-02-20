VP Vance Sees Peace in Europe Soon

Vice President JD Vance told a large group of conservative leaders in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday that peace in Europe is close at hand.

Vance spoke during the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference and offered an optimistic assessment of President Donald Trump's negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I really believe that we're on the cusp of peace in Europe for the first time in three years, because we have leadership from the Oval Office, and we haven't had it in four years in this country," Vance said Thursday as reported by the New York Post.

Vance's comments come at a time when Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are in the midst of a verbal spat with Trump labeling Zelenskyy a "dictator" and Zelenskyy responded by saying Trump is handing out "misinformation."



In comments posted on social media by CPAC, Vance also told the CPAC crowd that he is pleased with all that the new Trump administration has been able to accomplish in just four weeks.

"It's hard to believe we've only been in office for a month because I think we've done more in Biden than in about four years, and thank God for that."