Tags: mark alford | ukraine | war | zelenskyy | putin

Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Time for War in Ukraine to End

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 03:11 PM EST

Rep. Mark Alford, R- Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is close to ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, which began nearly three years ago.

"It's time to reach a settlement," Alford said on "Newsline." "President Trump wants an end to this war, and it's going to happen."

Alford said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may have to settle by accepting more losses.

"It's going to mean, I believe, that Zelenskyy is going to end up giving some of the Donbas, certainly Crimea, to Russia, but it's time for this war to come to an end," Alford said.

While Alford said he's not happy about the amount of money the U.S. was sent to Ukraine, noting that perhaps as much as one-third can't be accounted for, he said the semantics of bringing the war to an end are not important.

"It is not capitulating to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. It is recouping our losses in the investment that we put our trust in Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian army," Alford said. "Some $300 billion of our taxpayer money has gone into this war. And Zelenskyy admitted that $100 billion of it could not be accounted for."

Alford said prodding Ukraine to provide mineral rights to the U.S as part of a war closing plan makes sense considering how much money the U.S. has sent to support the war effort there.

"We need a full accounting, a full audit of where this money went and to recapture some of our losses through critical minerals at a time when China is through its Belt and Road Initiative, trying to tie up every critical mineral that it can for the future," Alford said. "It is time that I think we recoup some of our losses, help Ukraine rebuild, certainly, and secure the peace there and make sure that Putin never does this again."

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 03:11 PM
