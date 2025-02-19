Senate GOP Uneasy as Trump Escalates Zelenskyy Feud

Senate Republicans are expressing discomfort as President Donald Trump intensifies his public criticisms of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a move that could complicate U.S. efforts to support Kyiv amid its ongoing war with Russia, The Hill reported.

Public remarks by President Donald Trump blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are raising concerns among Senate Republicans, who have largely sought to avoid clashes with the president.

Trump’s growing feud with Zelenskyy comes as foreign policy hawks in both parties urge him not to embolden Moscow in negotiations to resolve the three-year conflict.

“I’m concerned with anything that would ultimately allow there to be a moral equivalency between Zelenskyy and Putin,” said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who visited Ukraine alongside two Senate Democrats over the weekend and toured areas near Kyiv devastated by the war, according to The Hill.

Tillis also rejected Trump’s latest criticisms of Zelenskyy, which he posted Wednesday on Truth Social, calling the Ukrainian leader a “dictator without elections” who is doing a “terrible job.”

“Zelenskyy is frustrated, but he’s also been the right head of state for the time. He’s kept a nation together focused on Russian occupiers, and I think we should give them a fair amount of credit for that work,” Tillis said.

Trump and Zelenskyy have had a rocky relationship since Trump’s first term when a phone call between the two leaders led to Trump’s first impeachment.

Tensions escalated again this week after Ukraine was excluded from talks between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, prompting a sharp response from Zelenskyy.

Trump responded Tuesday with unsubstantiated claims that Zelenskyy “started” the war. The Ukrainian leader fired back Wednesday, saying the former U.S. president was living in a “disinformation space,” according to the Daily Mail.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, distanced herself from Trump’s comments, praising Zelenskyy’s leadership.

“We must remember that the instigator of this war was President Putin, who launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine,” Collins said. She added that she had “tremendous admiration” for Zelenskyy, who has “courageously led his country” through the conflict.

Trump’s rhetoric has placed Senate Republicans in a difficult position as they attempt to balance their historical support for Ukraine with their deference to the president, the final arbiter of U.S. foreign policy.

While some lawmakers have voiced concerns, they have largely avoided directly confronting Trump, instead calling for patience as he navigates the ongoing war.

Despite Trump’s sharp attacks on Zelenskyy, some GOP leaders have continued advocating for U.S. assistance to Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of deterring Russian aggression.