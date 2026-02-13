JD Vance to Campaign for GOP in Midterms

Before he turns his attention to an expected presidential run in 2028, Vice President JD Vance will focus on campaigning for Republican candidates in the midterms.

That is the view of GOP operatives close to the White House, who say Vance is expected to be in high demand as President Donald Trump prepares to hit the campaign trail to protect the GOP's narrow congressional majorities, the Washington Examiner reported Friday.

Vance, who serves as the Republican National Committee's finance chairman, is already playing a key role in a cycle in which Republicans expect Democrats to pour large sums into efforts to flip the House and Senate.

One GOP insider told the Examiner that the vice president is viewed as a "rock star" on the campaign circuit — a draw for grassroots voters and major donors.

The vice president has already been deployed as part of the Trump administration's "affordability tour," as the White House seeks to regain control of the narrative on inflation and cost-of-living issues.

He also became a prominent defender of Trump's deportation program after the first fatal shooting of an American citizen in Minneapolis by an immigration enforcement officer.

Still, Republicans face stiff headwinds.

Democrats hold a 5.2-point advantage in the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls asking which party voters prefer to control Congress.

Trump's job approval rating sits at 42.1% in the same polling aggregation, more than 13 points underwater.

History is not on the GOP's side. The party controlling the White House has lost congressional seats in all but two midterm elections since 1938, with rare exceptions following former President Bill Clinton's impeachment and the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Republicans argue 2026 could be different, citing strong fundraising, voter registration gains, and what they describe as Democrats' shift to the left.

The GOP entered the year with nearly $100 million more than its Democratic counterparts, while Trump-aligned groups have built a war chest estimated at about $300 million.

National Review reported that Vance's fundraising operation has become a major weapon, with RNC operatives now telling donors, "The vice president asked me to call you."

Vance is set to headline high-dollar events in Manhattan on Feb. 17 and McLean, Virginia, on March 3, with the New York fundraiser expected to bring in more than $2 million.

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters called Vance an "incredible draw," saying his presence makes fundraising "a thousand times easier."

Republican strategists say the alliances Vance builds this year could matter far beyond 2026.

As one veteran GOP strategist put it, midterms allow future presidential contenders to forge relationships, test messages, and build a nationwide network.