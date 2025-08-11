Trump Continues Attack on Rep. Crockett: Very Low IQ

President Donald Trump on Monday said Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and other progressive lawmakers "would all fail" cognitive exams "in a spectacular show of stupidity and incompetence."

Crockett on Saturday accused the Texas Legislature of "racial gerrymandering" and trying to dilute the voting power of Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters.

"Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is a Low (Very!!!) I.Q. Individual, much in the mold of the AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] Plus Three Gang of Country Destroying Morons - Only slightly dumber," Trump posted Monday morning on Truth Social. "Each of these political hacks should be forced to take a Cognitive Exam, much like the one I recently took while getting my 'physical' at our GREAT Washington, D.C., Military Hospital (WR!).

"As the doctors said, 'President Trump ACED it, something that is rarely seen!' These Radical Left Lunatics would all fail this test in a spectacular show of stupidity and incompetence. TAKE THE TEST!!!"

During an appearance Saturday on MSNBC, Crockett claimed Texas Black voters would be left with only one-fifth of the voting power "they should have" and Latinos would have only one-third if state Republicans implement their redistricting plan.

On the leftist network Friday, Crockett said Ghislaine Maxwell, former business partner and girlfriend of disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, won't "be as transparent as we need her to be because she wants this corrupt president to let her go free."

Crockett last week made national headlines after she called Trump a "piece of s***” at an event in Phoenix, Arizona.

The congresswoman last month blamed MAGA for violence in the U.S.

"Violence doesn't come from Democrats, just to be clear," she told comedian Hasan Minhaj. "Obviously, anyone can be a criminal. But it is MAGA. It is the specifically MAGA faction. I don't think traditional Republicans are getting engaged in all of this."