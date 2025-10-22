Rep. Crockett Weighs Senate Run, Cites Texas Redistricting

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said Wednesday that she was strongly considering running for Senate.

Crockett blamed the state's Republican-led redistricting on her decision to seek a different office in an interview on "The Lurie Daniel Favors Show" on SiriusXM.

"I am looking," she said, "because if you want to take my seat of 766,000 [constituents] away, I feel like there has to be some karma in that to where I take your seat that is for 30 million away."

The Texas lawmaker has become a darling of the left with her withering criticisms of Republicans, though she generated controversy when she called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, "Gov. Hot Wheels."

President Donald Trump previously said she was a "low-IQ person who I can't even believe is a congressperson."

The National Republican Senatorial Committee wants Crockett in the race, believing she cannot win statewide, Politico reported.

The committee previously commissioned a poll that showed her leading other Democrats in a hypothetical primary.

Crockett said she would enter the race if she thinks she could win a general election.

"The question will be whether or not we believe that we've got enough juice to expand the electorate and looking at those cross tabs and looking at which demographics are more inclined to come out, who normally do not vote," Crockett said.

"If we can expand the electorate, then I will strongly be considering hopping in the Senate race," she continued.

Former Rep. Colin Allred, who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2024, and state Rep. James Talarico, have already announced their candidacies.

Republicans are embroiled in a messy Senate primary campaign as incumbent John Cornyn tries to fend off Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt.