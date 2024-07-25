House Democrat Won't Commit to Voting for Harris

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, told Axios he is "absolutely not" committed to voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee.

Golden, co-chair of the House's centrist Blue Dog Coalition, previously said he wasn't committed to voting for President Joe Biden before he dropped out, citing concerns about his health.

"I at least know that she's capable of finishing the next four-year term," Golden told Axios about Harris.

The Maine congressman, who represents a district former President Donald Trump won by 7 points, said Harris taking over for Biden was a positive step, but he was going to wait and see what her vision for the future of the country is.

Golden joined five other House Democrats in voting for a resolution condemning Harris for her handling of the southern border.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., who's running for reelection in a state Trump won by nearly 17 points in 2020, also has declined to endorse Harris.

"We're in the middle of the process,” Tester said Wednesday. "It's not over yet."