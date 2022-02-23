Ivanka Trump in Talks With Jan. 6 Committee, May Cooperate

Ivanka Trump's office confirmed to The New York Times that she is talking with the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot about appearing for an interview.

"Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview," a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump's daughter told the outlet.

Keith Kellogg, the national security adviser to former Vice President Joe Pence, testified that Ivanka Trump was in the Oval Office on Jan. 6, 2021, where she reportedly encouraged then-President Trump to ask his supporters to stand down from their ongoing breach of the Capitol, according to the Times.

The committee asked Ivanka Trump, who served as senior adviser to the president, in a Jan. 20 letter to voluntarily speak with them about what she saw that day.

"The Select Committee wishes to discuss the part of the conversation you observed between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6th," the letter read.

"Similarly, the Select Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the President's plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes."

Ivanka is the latest member of the Trump family to be involved in the investigation.

The committee has also sought logs of phone calls and text messages between the former president's son Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., the Daily Mail reported.