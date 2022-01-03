Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump Won't Comply With New York AG Subpoenas

Amid New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation of former President Donald Trump's financial dealings, eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump have filed a motion to quash subpoenas from James.

''The goal of the subpoenas is all too clear: Attorney General James seeks to circumvent the entire grand jury process and nullify Moving Parties' most fundamental constitutional and statutory rights by requesting that they provide non-immunized testimony to the OAG — when the OAG/DANY is jointly conducting a grand jury investigation,'' Alan Futerfas, an attorney representing the two Trump siblings, wrote in the motion, ABC News reported.

Futerfas argued in the motion the subpoenas violate the rules of criminal procedure, as James' office is also involved in the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of the Trump Organization, according to the report.

''A dispute has arisen between the OAG and the Individual Trump Parties regarding the subpoenas,'' a document filed Monday read, ABC News reported.

James responded to the motion to deny the subpoenas.

''Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump are trying to stop my office from interviewing them under oath as part of our investigation into the Trump Organization and Mr. Trump,'' James tweeted Monday.

''Over two years of delay tactics won't stop our investigation because no one is above the law.''

The former president has denied wrongdoing and has dismissed James' attempts to continue investigating him or his business dealings as political attacks.

Thus far, the only indictment against the Trump Organization or its executives is against longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg on tax charges.

The Trump Organization is alleged to have failed to report benefits properly on tax returns, including Weisselberg's rent, living expenses, private school tuition and car lease, according to ABC News.

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty to the alleged charges.