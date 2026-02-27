Rep. Comer Praises Bill Clinton After Epstein Testimony

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., was among the people praising Bill Clinton following the former president's testimony before the committee about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Clinton gave a deposition before the committee at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, New York, on Friday.

"He did attempt to respond to every single question asked, even when his attorney told him to shut up," Comer told reporters following the deposition.

"This was historical. I believe that in the history of Congress, the two highest-ranked officials to ever be deposed by Congress would be President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton."

Bill Clinton was the first former president compelled to testify before Congress.

Comer said the panel "picked up some new facts" from the former president's testimony, noting he testified he had never seen anything to make him think President Donald Trump was involved with Epstein.

The House Oversight chair said Bill Clinton told the committee it's "for you to decide" on whether to depose Trump.

Bill Clinton has not been accused of wrongdoing, but Epstein was a guest at his White House 16 times, and Bill Clinton flew on Epstein's private jet 27 times after he left office in 2001.

The former president said he was no longer friends with Epstein when the financier was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said the former president was "cooperative" and "answering all of our questions."

Luna warned against the committee engaging in partisan smear efforts.

"If there is a request to bring in an individual who has made false allegations against President Clinton, I will be voting that down in committee — just as I will be voting down any individuals that have made false claims against President Trump," she said.

Luna also suggested that Epstein's operation bore "telltale signs of an intelligence gathering operation," potentially involving foreign interests targeting high-profile leaders.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said she didn't believe Bill Clinton.

"Riiight. This gaslighting is top shelf. Slick Willie is at it again," Boebert said in a post on X.