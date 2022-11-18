Rep. Clyburn Announces Bid to Remain in House Dems' Power Structure

The post-midterms drama for choosing the 2023 House leaders isn't exclusive to the Republican Party.

On Thursday, outgoing House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., announced his intent to remain in the House Democrats' top-four leadership structure when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3 — albeit just a notch below his current post.

In a letter to his colleagues, the 82-year-old Clyburn — who has held the majority/minority whip role since 2006 — reportedly touted his experience as a party leader, while also reasoning his presence would help usher in a new generation of Democrat visionaries.

Heading into 2023, Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., are largely viewed as the most prominent candidates for the top-three leadership roles, among House Democrats.

Aguilar had previously announced his candidacy to replace Jeffries as party Caucus chairman, which had been the No. 4 position in the last Democratic minority.

However, with Clyburn's willingness to fall back one slot, Aguilar's focus has reportedly shifted to the No. 3 spot.

"As we Democrats set about the work of retaking the majority in 2024 and re-electing our President, I humbly ask for your support to remain at the leadership table as the Assistant Democratic Leader, to work alongside our new generation of Democratic leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar," wrote Clyburn in his letter.

Clyburn's likely competition for the Democrats' No. 4 leadership role: Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.

The Republicans clinched the House majority earlier this week, and are projected to have a nine-seat advantage over the House Democrats.

This result likely prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., to step down from their leadership positions before the new Congress takes office.

However, both Pelosi, 82, and Hoyer, 83, plan to stay in Congress for at least two more years.

"In the 118th Congress, House Democrats will be led by a trio that reflects our beautiful diversity of our nation. Chair Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Clark and Vice Chair Aguilar know that, in our Caucus, diversity is our strength and unity is our power," Pelosi wrote in a statement shortly after the trio announced their bids.

"A new day is dawning — and I am confident that these new leaders will capably lead our Caucus and the Congress," Pelosi added.