Rep.-Elect Kiley to Newsmax: Pelosi Exit Sweetest Part of House GOP Victory

Rep.-elect Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., got credit for clinching the Republicans' victory in the House chamber this week.

Kiley also received a public shout-out from Donald Trump Tuesday night, when the former president formally announced his reelection campaign for 2024.

However, from Kiley's perspective, the Republicans' House triumph produced an even sweeter consequence.

"It is exciting as a conference, as a party, to end the speakership of [outgoing House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi," Kiley told Newsmax on Thursday morning, while appearing on "Wake Up America" with hosts Rob Finnerty and Alison Maloni.

Kiley's primary motivation for taking the speaker's gavel from Pelosi, a California Democrat:

As the House Republicans' first priority in 2023, "We have to hold the Biden administration accountable," said Kiley, while adding it's "something that Pelosi steadfastly refused to do" over the last 19 months.

Plus, with Pelosi being replaced by House Speaker-designate Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the House Republicans will soon have the power and influence to hold oversight meetings, subpoena witnesses, conduct spending audits, and essentially keep the Biden administration's "feet to the fire" with matters of immigration, energy, potential corruption, and making sure that every dollar sent to Ukraine's war efforts against Russia has purpose.

"There has never been a [Democratic] party more in need of oversight" than the current group, said Kiley.

Regarding the Trump shout-out from Tuesday, Kiley admitted to being flattered by the "unexpected" public praise.

And Trump's reelection campaign "really underlines the choices the voters will have in the [2024] election," said Kiley.

Under Trump, Kiley said the American people enjoyed low inflation, diminishing crime, tougher stances on immigration, a wall covering most of the United States-Mexico border, workable gas and food prices, and parents "being respected for taking an interest in their kids' education."

Kiley then added: "Now that we have the majority, it's important to get back to the fundamentals" of what made America succeed during Trump's tenure.

