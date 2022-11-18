Rep. Jeffries Announces Bid for House Dem Leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., announced his candidacy for House Democratic leader in a letter to colleagues on Friday.

"When I initially sought the position of Chair of the House Democratic Caucus two terms ago, none of us could have predicted the challenges the American people would confront in the years to come. However, time and again, throughout a period of enormous turmoil for our nation, House Democrats rose to the occasion.

"Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment."

His letter was tweeted out by Cassie Semyon of Spectrum News.

On Thursday Jeffries paid tribute to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has announced she will not seek a Democrat leadership post in the new Congress.

He wrote: "Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the G.O.A.T. Thank you for all that you have done for America."

Reuters reported Jeffries, 52, would be the first Black House Democrat leader. Pelosi, the first woman to hold the job of speaker, is 82, and two other members of the party's leadership are in their 80s. House Democrats are scheduled to vote on their leaders Nov. 30.

Jeffries has held the leadership post of House Democratic Caucus chair since 2019.