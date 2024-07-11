Jake Tapper on RFK Jr. Campaign Ad: 'Misleading,' 'Deceptive'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper is calling for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign to take down an ad on social media that splices together footage of cable TV hosts seemingly boosting the environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine proponent's White House bid.

The campaign ad, which Tapper included in his demand for a takedown Wednesday night, features Tapper, fellow CNN anchor Dana Bash, MSNBC's Joy Reid, and other cable news anchors saying Democrats are "rallying" around Kennedy and praising him as someone who knows how to "root out corruption" and "lead."

"This is so misleading and deceptive it should be taken down at once," Tapper posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The quotes are falsely clipped together."

Tapper has called out Kennedy before. He wrote in an analysis in June that Kennedy "has made so many false and wild claims about any number of vital topics — most dangerously about childhood vaccines."

"He remains someone you cannot rely upon for facts, truth or accuracy," Tapper wrote.

There was no official comment from the Kennedy campaign.

Kennedy, running as an independent, has seen his "favorable" rating drop to 32.9%, while his "unfavorable" numbers rose to 43.2%, an aggregate compiled by FiveThirtyEight shows.

Kennedy's campaign has collected the signatures needed for ballot access in 29 states.