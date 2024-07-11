RFK Jr. Secures Ballot Access in Indiana

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has enough signatures to secure a place on Indiana's presidential ballot this November, county election officials said Tuesday.

Kennedy, who is running as an independent, needed 36,943 signatures to qualify. He managed to gather 37,000 by Monday morning.

"While canvassing for signatures, 99% of the people I encountered wanted to sign the petition to get Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the ballot," said Indiana campaign volunteer Dolores Lane. "Indianans are ready to end government corruption and embrace healthy people, healthy food, healthy soils — and the return of our constitutional freedoms."

Kennedy's campaign has collected the signatures needed for ballot access in 29 states.

Kennedy's support climbed to 10% this week, according to polls on FiveThirtyEight, as voters grow concerned about President Joe Biden's capacity to beat Donald Trump following Biden's uneven debate performance against the former president.

Kennedy will also appear on the ballot in California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah, according to his campaign, and has collected the necessary signatures in 12 other states and enough signatures to appear on the ballot in five others (Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi and New Hampshire).