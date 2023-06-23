Special Counsel Smith Seeks Delay in Trump Documents Trial

Special Counsel Jack Smith, in charge of the Department of Justice's case against former President Donald Trump regarding his handling of classified documents, filed a motion Friday to move the trial date from August to December.

Smith asked Judge Aileen Cannon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to move the date from Aug. 14 to Dec. 11 because of the sensitive nature of some evidence in the case, Bloomberg reported Friday.

The delay will give defense attorneys more time to obtain required security clearances to look at all evidence held by prosecutors, Smith said in a filing Friday night. He said defense attorneys don't oppose the delay.

Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court in Miami on June 13 to a 37-count indictment delivered by Smith and the DOJ regarding classified documents he stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Justice Department said Wednesday it had begun turning over evidence to Trump's legal team. The evidence includes transcripts of grand jury testimony taken in Washington and Florida, copies of closed-circuit television footage obtained by the government and copies of interviews of Trump "conducted by nongovernment entities, which were recorded with his consent and obtained" by Smith's prosecution team.

