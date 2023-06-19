Lawyer Bobb to Newsmax: Fed Indictment Bid to Keep Trump Out of White House

The goal of a federal indictment charging former President Donald Trump with illegally stashing a trove of official documents at his Florida home is "election interference" in a blatant bid to keep him out of the White House, his lawyer Christina Bobb said Monday on Newsmax.

In an interview on "John Bachman Now," Bobb dismissed suggestions the charges aimed to "throw Donald Trump in prison."

"I think their goal is to keep him out of the White House," she asserted. "I think all of this is election interference. They're terrified of him going back into office, in cleaning house, cleaning up the corruption. And so they telegraph what they want to do."

"I really, truly believe this is all aimed at keeping him out of the White House and that they're not specifically trying to throw him in jail, although if they did, they probably wouldn't be sad about it," she added. "I don't see it happening. I don't think Donald Trump is going to jail for any reason, one way or the other.

"And I don't think they're going to ultimately be successful at this just like they haven't been successful at every other attempt to take down Donald Trump."

Bobb also mocked former Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General William Barr's harsh criticism of Trump.

"The only reason he's on the media circuit is because he's a former Trump AG," she said. "And so the left loves to be able to say former Trump AG says whatever-whatever. If it weren't for that, nobody would be listening to a word Bill Barr says."

Fellow Trump lawyer, Jesse Binnall — who is not involved in the federal case — told Newsmax the Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon, has been "nothing but neutral," and that prosecutor Jack Smith is the one allegedly biased against the former president.

"We actually know that that Jack Smith 'is the real partisan zealot here," Binnall charged. "Judge Cannon has just so far done nothing more than trying to get to the right legal answer. And I think that's what she'll continue to do in this case. And if she does that, and it's a fair proceeding, then once again, Donald Trump is going to be vindicated."

