Tags: mike huckabee | donald trump | indictment

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump Indictment 'Absurd'

By    |   Monday, 19 June 2023 04:04 PM EDT

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump's federal indictment for violation of the 1917 Espionage Act is "absurd."

Huckabee said on "John Bachman Now," when asked about the response to the indictment from Trump's GOP rivals, that "the smart play is being done by [Vivek] Ramaswamy, who has said he would pardon the president if he were found guilty of these ridiculous charges that have been thrown against him."

"It's absurd, and everybody who's ever looked at Jack Smith's career looks at a guy that was overturned by the Supreme Court, 8-0, on the Bob McDonald case in Virginia," Huckabee added. "He has a long litany of just being a political attack dog, but not much else."

He later said, "There's a grand jury indictment, but a grand jury only hears one side of the story. And in addition to that, there were pieces of the story they heard that may get thrown out because the prosecutor was forcing Donald Trump's attorneys to essentially violate attorney-client privilege."

"I'm just not sure that any appellate judge is going to look at that and say, Yeah … that's all fine, let's just erase due process and presumption of innocence and make it so that a person can't even speak to his or her attorneys," Huckabee said. "But those are fundamental laws of jurisprudence in this country that we typically respect."

The former governor concluded: "One thing that's assured: Donald Trump's numbers keep going up the more that he's attacked. And I say it's like Wile E. Coyote going after Road Runner — every time Wile E. Coyote comes up with another Acme bomb, it blows up in his face and the Road Runner scoots away, and I think we continue to see that now."

Monday, 19 June 2023 04:04 PM
