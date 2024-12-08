Trump: Pardon Nonviolent J6 Prisoners, 'Jail' Political Persecutors

President-elect Donald Trump vowed on his "first day" to bring blind justice back in America, weighing pardons for nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters and potential investigations of lawmakers who sought to weaponize Jan. 6 and justice against their political opposition.

"I want to look at everything; we're going to look at individual cases, yeah, but, I'm going to be acting very quickly: First day," Trump told NBC News' "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker. "I'm looking first day."

Justice for the nonviolent protesters held by Biden's weaponized Justice Department is long overdue.

"These people have been" imprisoned, Trump said, noting the inhumane conditions of the Washington, D.C., jail under fire for being unsanitary for years, "how long is it? Three or four years.

"They've been in there for years, and they're in a filthy, disgusting place that should not even be allowed to be open."

Also, Trump said he believes the House Jan. 6 Select Committee members who weaponized Jan. 6 and justice against their political opposition – including anti-Trump former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney – should be investigated and even "go to jail" for breaking the law.

"And Cheney was behind it, and so was [Mississippi Democrat Rep.] Bennie Thompson and everybody on that committee – for what they did, honestly, they should go to jail," Trump said.

"I think everybody on the committee."

When pressed by Welker if Trump would force his attorney general and Justice Department to go after his political opponents like President Joe Biden did with Trump, Trump said, "Not at all," but admitted there could be investigations of unlawful political prosecutions.

"I think that they'll have to look at that," Trump concluded.