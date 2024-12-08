WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: antisemitism | college | campuses | protest | jewish | student | ted cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz: Trump DOJ Will 'Go After' Campus Antisemitism

By    |   Sunday, 08 December 2024 09:14 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump's Justice Department, attorney general, and FBI will help bring the end of the Biden administration era of antisemitism on college campuses, according to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"Next year with a new Department of Justice, a new attorney general, and a new director of the FBI, you're going to see the federal government going after antisemitism on college campuses," Cruz told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on 77 WABC FM-N.Y.

"You're going to see federal investigations. You're going to see federal prosecutions."

Trump has also said in his campaign rallies that he would look into deportation for foreign students or revoking their foreign student visas for those "who hate our country."

House Education Committee Republicans released a report in October detailing the spate of antisemitism on college campuses for over a year, and now the Trump administration is going to move to protect Jewish students, according to Cruz.

"So, whether it's Columbia University or NYU or universities across the country in blue states that have tolerated and encouraged antisemitism, you're going to suddenly see what it means to have a Department of Justice enforcing the civil rights laws and protecting Jewish students on campus," Cruz told host John Catsimatidis.

The House investigation's four main findings, The Hill reported:

  • Colleges and universities made "astounding" concessions to protesters.
  • Schools chose to "withhold support from Jewish students."
  • Schools failed to discipline student's antisemitic actions.
  • Schools were hostile to the House investigation.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President-elect Donald Trump's Justice Department, attorney general, and FBI will help bring the end of the Biden administration era of antisemitism on college campuses, according to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
antisemitism, college, campuses, protest, jewish, student, ted cruz, fbi, investigations
243
2024-14-08
Sunday, 08 December 2024 09:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved