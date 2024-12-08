Sen. Ted Cruz: Trump DOJ Will 'Go After' Campus Antisemitism

President-elect Donald Trump's Justice Department, attorney general, and FBI will help bring the end of the Biden administration era of antisemitism on college campuses, according to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"Next year with a new Department of Justice, a new attorney general, and a new director of the FBI, you're going to see the federal government going after antisemitism on college campuses," Cruz told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on 77 WABC FM-N.Y.

"You're going to see federal investigations. You're going to see federal prosecutions."

Trump has also said in his campaign rallies that he would look into deportation for foreign students or revoking their foreign student visas for those "who hate our country."

House Education Committee Republicans released a report in October detailing the spate of antisemitism on college campuses for over a year, and now the Trump administration is going to move to protect Jewish students, according to Cruz.

"So, whether it's Columbia University or NYU or universities across the country in blue states that have tolerated and encouraged antisemitism, you're going to suddenly see what it means to have a Department of Justice enforcing the civil rights laws and protecting Jewish students on campus," Cruz told host John Catsimatidis.

The House investigation's four main findings, The Hill reported:

Colleges and universities made "astounding" concessions to protesters.

Schools chose to "withhold support from Jewish students."

Schools failed to discipline student's antisemitic actions.

Schools were hostile to the House investigation.