US Envoy: Israel to Be Involved in Gaza Security, Not Aid Distribution

Neither Israel nor Hamas will be involved in Gaza aid distribution but Israel will take part in providing security there under a new plan, U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Friday, as Gaza's residents face a growing humanitarian crisis.

Israel cut most aid supplies into Gaza after Hamas' attacks on southern Israel in October 2023 that began the war. It let more aid into the enclave during a fragile ceasefire that began in January this year but cut off supplies when it resumed its offensive against the Palestinian militant group in March.

Anticipation has built up about a new aid plan for Gaza, laid waste by 19 months of an Israeli military campaign against Hamas that has destroyed much of its infrastructure and displaced almost all of its 2.3 million inhabitants several times.

European leaders and aid groups have criticized Israeli plans to take over distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and use private companies to get food to families after two months in which the military has prevented supplies entering the Strip.

Israel has accused agencies including the United Nations of allowing large quantities of aid to fall into the hands of Hamas, which it accuses of seizing those supplies and using them for its own forces.

"The Israelis are going to be involved in providing necessary military security because it is a war zone but they will not be involved in the distribution of the food or even bringing the food into Gaza," Huckabee told a press conference.

Asked whether the supply of aid was dependent on a ceasefire being agreed between Israel and Hamas, Huckabee said: "The humanitarian aid will not depend on anything other than our ability to get the food into Gaza."

"So, it is not dependent upon other things regarding military action," he said.

The United Nations Children's Fund on Friday criticized emerging plans to take over distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza floated by both Israel and the United States, saying that they would increase suffering for children and families.

A proposal is circulating among the aid community for a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation that would distribute food from four "Secure Distribution Sites," resembling plans announced by Israel earlier this week, which drew criticism that it would effectively worsen displacement among the Gaza population.

"It appears the design of a plan presented by Israel to the humanitarian community will increase ongoing suffering of children and families in the Gaza Strip," said UNICEF spokesperson James Elder.

"The use of humanitarian aid as a bait to force displacement, especially from the north to the south will create this impossible choice: a choice between displacement and death," said Elder, who has been on several missions to Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began 19 months ago.

Mediation efforts by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt have not been successful in implementing another phase of the ceasefire. Israel demands the total disarmament of Hamas. The Palestinian rejects this demand.

Hamas has said it is willing to free all remaining hostages seized by its gunmen in attacks on communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and agree to a permanent ceasefire if Israel pulls out completely from Gaza.

Israel has said it plans to expand its military campaign in Gaza, which has been devastated during the war and prompted warnings from the U.N. that the 2.3 million population faces imminent famine.

Hamas' attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, killed 1,200 people and 251 were taken hostage back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's campaign has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Hamas-run health authorities.